Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK Nov 28 Mid- and small cap stocks soared on Monday on speculation major European economies will agree to collaborate to solve the sovereign debt crisis, boosting investors' appetite for risky assets.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID added 3.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 4.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.8 percent.
Among sectors, materials and energy stocks were the top gainers.
"Commodity prices have surged higher as a result (of European optimism), with energy trading up sharply along with agricultural products, industrial metals, and precious metals," said Bryan McCormick, analyst at optionMonster.com., based in Chicago.
The S&P small cap energy sector index .4GSPE rose 4.4 percent and the materials sector .4GSPM gained 3.5 percent.
The Russell 200 index jumped 4.2 percent.
Oil prices briefly jumped above $100 a barrel on another bout of optimism about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis, and on concerns about supply as tensions rise over Iran's nuclear program. [O/R]
Commercial Metal Co (CMC.N) rose 22.4 percent to $14.02 after Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP IEP.N offered to buy the company for $15 per share, valuing the metals recycler at about $1.73 billion. For details, see [ID:nL4E7MS247]
Shares of Foot Locker Inc (FL.N) rose 9.3 percent to $23.09. UBS upgraded the footwear retailer to "buy" from "neutral," adding that the end of the National Basketball Association lockout removed the biggest risk to the company's same-store sales. [ID:nL4E7MS253] (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.