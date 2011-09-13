NEW YORK, Sept 13 Small- and mid-cap stocks showed more signs of improvement relative to their larger peers on Tuesday, but it was still too early to say if that was an early indication of a turning point in the market.

In market uptrends smaller stocks typically outperform larger ones, a trend that went into sharp reversal as equities swooned from the middle of July. The deterioration has been arrested with a period of relative stability for markets.

"If this market is going to right itself, it has to be small cap leadership," said Todd Salamone, an analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati. "There is a lot of room for investors to come in and bid these sectors."

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 1.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 1.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.9 percent.

Equity markets rose as investors bought shares beaten down in recent weeks despite uncertainties about euro zone sovereign debt and the economy that have weighed on investors recently.

Still, the small- and mid-cap indexes are down around 18 percent after making all-time highs in the spring and early summer. The S&P 500 is down 14 percent from its 2011 high.

Salamone cautioned against reading too much into the improvement in relative performance while the generally bearish trend persists.

"We have some false starts sometimes," he said. "Right now the trend is in the favor of the bears so you have got to have something that scares the hell out of them."

In small- and mid-cap company news, shares of QR Energy LP QRE.N jumped 10.3 percent to $19.62, a day after it more than doubled its oil and natural gas asset base, prompting RBC Capital Markets to raise its price target. [ID:nL3E7KD36U]

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS.O) shares fell nearly 8 percent to $23.01 after it said it will sell 1 million common shares along with 3 million shares being offered by some stockholders. [ID:nL3E7KD36W] (Editing by Leslie Adler)