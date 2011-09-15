Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Small and midcap retail
stocks outperformed the wider market on Thursday on growing
optimism that the U.S. consumer was not yet succumbing to the
economic weakness seen in other areas.
Reports this week showing robust growth in consumer credit
and a slight uptick in retail sales indicated that rumors about
the demise of the consumer were so far exaggerated.
The S&P small cap apparel, accessories & luxury goods index
.6GSPTEXT rose 3 percent, while its midcap version
.4GSPTEXT gained 2.3 percent.
"The consumer side of the economy does appear to have
weathered a lot of these negative economic conditions fairly
well -- and it's a bit surprising that it has," said John Long,
a retail strategist at Kurt Salmon Associates in New York.
Shares in Maidenform Brands MFB.N were exceptional,
gaining 7.7 percent to $24.10. The company designs intimate
apparel products, including bras, pants and shapewear. Its
midcap sector peer, Warnaco Group WRC.N, rose 2.5 percent to
$53.29.
In the wider market, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and
the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML each added 1.3 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.7 percent.
Stocks rose for a fourth day as coordinated central bank
action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed
for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Shares of Vivus Inc (VVUS.O) rose 4.8 percent to $8.88
after U.S. health regulators cleared the way for it to submit a
new application for its obesity drug by next month.
[ID:nL3E7KF2CI]
Also in the pharmaceutical sector, Transcept
Pharmaceuticals TSPT.O rocketed 80 percent to $6 as investors
cheered news that the company will not have to conduct more
trials before resubmitting a marketing application for its
sleep-disorder drug. [ID:nL3E7KF314]
American Superconductor (AMSC.O) is suing wind turbine
maker Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd (601558.SS), alleging theft of
its intellectual property and ending a long relationship with
the Chinese company that brought in three-quarters of its
revenue. The shares fell 15 percent to $6.01. [ID:nL3E7KF2XM]
Cash America International Inc CSH.N shares rose 7.3
percent to $60.63. The company said it will spin off its online
lending arm, Enova International, in a $500 million initial
public offering, sending the pawn and payday lender's shares up
to a new year-high. [ID:nL3E7KF25G]
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)