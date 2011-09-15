Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Small and midcap retail stocks outperformed the wider market on Thursday on growing optimism that the U.S. consumer was not yet succumbing to the economic weakness seen in other areas.

Reports this week showing robust growth in consumer credit and a slight uptick in retail sales indicated that rumors about the demise of the consumer were so far exaggerated.

The S&P small cap apparel, accessories & luxury goods index .6GSPTEXT rose 3 percent, while its midcap version .4GSPTEXT gained 2.3 percent.

"The consumer side of the economy does appear to have weathered a lot of these negative economic conditions fairly well -- and it's a bit surprising that it has," said John Long, a retail strategist at Kurt Salmon Associates in New York.

Shares in Maidenform Brands MFB.N were exceptional, gaining 7.7 percent to $24.10. The company designs intimate apparel products, including bras, pants and shapewear. Its midcap sector peer, Warnaco Group WRC.N, rose 2.5 percent to $53.29.

In the wider market, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML each added 1.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.7 percent.

Stocks rose for a fourth day as coordinated central bank action calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Shares of Vivus Inc (VVUS.O) rose 4.8 percent to $8.88 after U.S. health regulators cleared the way for it to submit a new application for its obesity drug by next month. [ID:nL3E7KF2CI]

Also in the pharmaceutical sector, Transcept Pharmaceuticals TSPT.O rocketed 80 percent to $6 as investors cheered news that the company will not have to conduct more trials before resubmitting a marketing application for its sleep-disorder drug. [ID:nL3E7KF314]

American Superconductor (AMSC.O) is suing wind turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd (601558.SS), alleging theft of its intellectual property and ending a long relationship with the Chinese company that brought in three-quarters of its revenue. The shares fell 15 percent to $6.01. [ID:nL3E7KF2XM]

Cash America International Inc CSH.N shares rose 7.3 percent to $60.63. The company said it will spin off its online lending arm, Enova International, in a $500 million initial public offering, sending the pawn and payday lender's shares up to a new year-high. [ID:nL3E7KF25G]

