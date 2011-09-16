NEW YORK, Sept 16 Relative performance of small- and mid-cap stocks to their larger peers came under pressure on Friday in an indication that equity markets had not reached the upward inflection point that investors are looking for.

Relative performance suffered after tentative signs of recovery earlier in the week. Investors look for outperformance of small- and mid-cap stocks -- which typically to better in strong market upswings -- as a sign of a sustained rally.

Robert Sluymer, a technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets, noted that although mega caps were showing signs of trailing the broader market -- a positive sign -- the underperformance of small names was more suggestive of a trading range.

"Effectively it's in a broad sloppy trading range," he said, looking at the Russell 2000 small cap index . "Not really what I'd like to see if the market was rallying."

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 0.03 to 0.04 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.6 percent.

Rydex Russell Top 50 exchange traded fund (XLG.P), which tracks the 50 largest stocks in the Russell 3000 index, rose 0.7 percent, but fell to a relative performance low against the S&P 500 not seen since the start of August.

Mixed technical indicators from markets, of which relative performance is just one, are adding to a lack of conviction among investors -- especially given the foggy macroeconomic and political outlook.

Mergers and acquisitions activity reflected a conviction among some investors that a near 20 percent pullback in small- and mid-cap names has improved valuations to the point where bargains can be found.

Florida real estate developer St Joe Co (JOE.N) said it reached an agreement allowing its largest shareholder, Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital, to buy up to 50 percent of its shares. The stock rose 6.6 percent to $18.20.

"With valuations more attractive today and still lots of cash on company balance sheets, we think we can see a pick-up of M&A activity," wrote Bank of America Merrill Lynch small-cap strategist Steven DeSanctis in a research note.

DeSanctis points out that average valuations for the Russell 2000 have fallen from over 17 times forward earnings -- meaning the amount investors are willing to pay for one dollar of expected earnings -- to just 13.8.

Elsewhere, Molycorp Inc MCP.N said it had broken off talks with Japan's Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) with regard to a financing deal, as the investment is no longer necessary to its business plan. The shares fell 5 percent to $53.74. (Editing by James Dalgleish)