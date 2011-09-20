NEW YORK, Sept 20 Small-cap and mid-cap stocks fell much more than their larger peers on Tuesday with one group of analysts saying small-cap stocks' relative valuation compared to large cap ones were still not attractive enough.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the price-to-earnings gap between the small-cap Russell 2000 index and the large-cap Russell 1000 .RUI had narrowed to 2 from more than 3 but was still above the long-run average of 0.5.

"Even though absolute valuations have fallen below average for the small caps, so too have the metrics for large caps," analyst Steven DeSanctis wrote in a research note. "We think the fundamentals and valuations are more attractive for large over small."

However, on an absolute basis, small cap names are still attractively valued, says DeSanctis, who points out the forward price-to-earnings ratio, meaning the amount investors will pay for a dollar of corporate earnings, stands at 13.8 for the Russell 2000 versus its average of 14.8.

The broader market fell as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.3 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 1.7 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 12 percent this year compared to a drop of 4.4 percent in the S&P 500.

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS.N) rose 2.3 percent to $90.88 after the financial data company posted a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 14 percent increase in annual subscription value, and forecast first-quarter earnings mostly above estimates. [ID:nL3E7KK22D]

Jefferies Group Inc's JEF.N quarterly revenue dipped 2 percent, hurt by a tough trading environment, but the mid-sized investment bank raised its buyback program to 20 million shares. The stock fell 1.2 percent to $13.95. [ID:nL3E7KJ2JD]

Shares in Plexus Corp (PLXS.O) fell 7.5 percent to $24. Ticonderoga Securities cut the company to "sell" from "neutral." [ID:nWNAB7492] (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)