By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Small-cap and mid-cap stocks
fell much more than their larger peers on Tuesday with one
group of analysts saying small-cap stocks' relative valuation
compared to large cap ones were still not attractive enough.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the
price-to-earnings gap between the small-cap Russell 2000 index
and the large-cap Russell 1000 .RUI had narrowed to 2
from more than 3 but was still above the long-run average of
0.5.
"Even though absolute valuations have fallen below average
for the small caps, so too have the metrics for large caps,"
analyst Steven DeSanctis wrote in a research note. "We think
the fundamentals and valuations are more attractive for large
over small."
However, on an absolute basis, small cap names are still
attractively valued, says DeSanctis, who points out the forward
price-to-earnings ratio, meaning the amount investors will pay
for a dollar of corporate earnings, stands at 13.8 for the
Russell 2000 versus its average of 14.8.
The broader market fell as investors waited to see if the
U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if
Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.3 percent and the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 1.7 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.2 percent.
The Russell 2000 is down 12 percent this year compared to a
drop of 4.4 percent in the S&P 500.
Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS.N) rose 2.3 percent to
$90.88 after the financial data company posted a slightly
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 14 percent
increase in annual subscription value, and forecast
first-quarter earnings mostly above estimates. [ID:nL3E7KK22D]
Jefferies Group Inc's JEF.N quarterly revenue dipped 2
percent, hurt by a tough trading environment, but the mid-sized
investment bank raised its buyback program to 20 million
shares. The stock fell 1.2 percent to $13.95. [ID:nL3E7KJ2JD]
Shares in Plexus Corp (PLXS.O) fell 7.5 percent to $24.
Ticonderoga Securities cut the company to "sell" from
"neutral." [ID:nWNAB7492]
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)