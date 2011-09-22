NEW YORK, Sept 22 Small- and midcap energy stocks tumbled on Thursday amid a broad selloff that followed a discouraging outlook for the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve.

Midcap shares were down for a fifth day while small caps extended their selloff to a fourth session. Late Wednesday, the Fed said there were "significant downside risks" to the economy. Data showing that China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third straight month in September added to the pessimistic tone in markets. For details, see [nS1E78K1V1] [nL3E7KM0C9]

All 10 midcap S&P sectors were down more than 1 percent while all small-cap sectors sank more than 2 percent. For both, the biggest decliners were energy shares, which slumped along with a 5.5 percent decline in crude oil prices.

The small-cap energy index .6GSPE lost 5 percent while the mid-cap equivalent slumped .4GSPE 6.3 percent.

"There are concerns about a global economic slowdown, which is leading to concerns about demand for oil," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago.

Flynn added that while "we may have found a short-term bottom, there's so much nervousness that you can't really count on that. The mood is really pessimistic following the Fed's dour assessment."

Among the most active names, Forest Oil FST.N plunged 10 percent to $15.85 while Oil States International (OIS.N) lost 9.7 percent to $52.65. Quicksilver Resources KWK.N was down 8.1 percent at $7.93.

Materials companies, another group closely tied to economic growth prospects, were also sharply lower. The small-cap index .6GSPM fell 3.6 percent while the mid-cap equivalent .4GSPM was down 3.9 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 3.8 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 2.9 percent. Both are down 9.3 percent for the week. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 3.5 percent.

In earnings news, Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) fell 2.8 percent following its quarterly results, while Steelcase Inc (SCS.N) plunged 19 percent to $5.54. [nS1E78K1K8] [nL3E7KL3F4]

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)