NEW YORK, Sept 27 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks advanced more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with shares of Equity One (EQY.N) rising after a deal to sell some of its U.S. shopping centers.

Equity One shares shot up 7.4 percent to $16.96, after it announced late Monday a deal to sell 36 U.S. grocery-anchored shopping centers to a Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) fund for $295.7 million plus the assumption of debt. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KQ3BF]

Efforts by euro zone officials to solidify the region's rescue fund helped the broader market, boosting optimism that the debt crisis may be contained.

Industrials and materials shares, which tend to rise with optimism about the economy, were among top-performing sectors on the day. The mid-cap industrial index .4GSPI rose 2.5 percent while the mid-cap materials index .4GSPM gained 2.4 percent.

Among top gainers, shares of Cabot Corp (CBT.N) rose 7.5 percent to $26.80.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 1.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML jumped 2.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX ended 1.1 percent higher.

It was a third day of gains for stock indexes, with the mid-cap index now up 3.7 percent for the week and the small-cap index up 4.4 percent so far for the week. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)