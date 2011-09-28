By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 28
stocks dropped more than 3 percent, and the S&P SmallCap 600
index saw its worst percentage drop since mid-August on
Wednesday, underperforming larger-cap names ahead of the
quarter's end.
Losses in the smaller-cap indexes outpaced those in the
Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX and other major indexes.
Stocks in general have underperformed dramatically versus
bonds for the quarter, so some portfolio managers are expected
to rebalance, adjusting their allocations before period's end.
Given worries plaguing the stock market -- an unresolved
euro zone debt crisis and U.S. economy showing more signs of
weakness -- investors are more likely to pick up larger-cap
companies, said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.
"It's the end of the quarter, and a bad quarter ... so
you're seeing rotation, money going into defensive blue chips
and coming out of small caps, where the hit has been bigger
than on the broader averages," he said.
"In this environment, people are leaning toward blue-chip
names. That's where it's going."
The S&P MidCap 400 index is down 18.7 percent since the
start of the quarter, and the S&P SmallCap 600 is down 19.3
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI is down 10.8
percent so far for the period, while the S&P 500 is down 12.8
percent.
Among the day's biggest decliners were materials and energy
shares, as prices of copper collapsed to their lowest close in
14 months and Brent crude oil futures fell more than 3
percent.
Shares of Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) dropped 6.8 percent to
$41.01, and shares of Commercial Metals Co (CMC.N) tumbled 8.6
percent to $9.61.
Worries about the global economy tipping into a recession
have dragged down commodities, along with stocks.
For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID ended down 3.4
percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 3.9
percent. In comparison, the S&P 500 was down 2.1 percent and
the Dow average was down 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)