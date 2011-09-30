NEW YORK, Sept 30 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks posted their worst quarterly declines since 2008 on Friday, outpacing the losses of major indexes.

On Friday, shares of Eastman Kodak EK.N dropped as much as nearly 70 percent on concerns the photographic film company could file for bankruptcy. The stock pared losses late in the session, ending down 53.8 percent at 78 cents, after it released a statement saying it has no intention of filing for bankruptcy. For details, see [ID:nS1E78T1CZ], [ID:nASA02W31]

For the quarter, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 20.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 20.1 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX, by comparison, declined 14.3 percent for the quarter.

All three indexes posted their worst quarterly performances since the fourth quarter of 2008, in the depths of the credit crisis.

Despite the weak performance and lingering worries about the debt crisis in Europe and economic problems in the United States, some analysts are optimistic that third-quarter results could trigger gains in stocks, especially those that are less dependent on international sales.

"Even if we do fall into recession, it's likely to be relatively mild and short," said Hank Smith, chief investment officer at Haverford Trust Co. in Philadelphia. "We still think corporations can be profitable."

For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index declined 2.9 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 2.8 percent. The S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent.