NEW YORK Aug 25 The U.S. S&P 500 stock
index broke through the landmark 2,000 level on Monday, marking
a six year rally which has benefitted many Americans from Wall
Street to Main Street.
During that time the unemployment rate has fallen from a
high of 10 percent in December 2009 to a low of 6.1 percent in
June this year, but the rally is still seen has largely
benefiting wealthier Americans, as paltry wage rises have left
most Americans with little money to invest in retirement
accounts.
The gains in U.S. stocks have also outpaced those in other
major world stock markets in the past year and have been one of
the top investments in 2014, beating the safe-havens of gold and
bonds.
The rally has also received help from the Federal Reserve's
policy of injecting liquidity into the market through its bond
purchase program to keep interest rates low in recent years.
Even though the Fed's bond purchase program is now winding
down, investors expect the rally will continue as economic
growth has recovered this year and low mortgage interest rates
have supported housing market activity.
"I continue to think this bull market has several years to
go," said Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of hedge fund Omega,
which manages $10.5 billion. He predicted earlier this year that
the S&P 500 index would reach the 2,000 level.
The benchmark S&P 500, the proxy for the U.S. equity market,
encompasses the largest companies across various industries and
is widely followed by pension funds, mutual funds and other
institutions, with more than $5.14 trillion in assets
benchmarked to the index.
Wage and salary earners have benefited from the S&P's rise.
The average balance of a Vanguard 401(k) defined-contribution
retirement account in July was $102,104 or nearly double the
level of $56,030 during the Great Recession of 2008, according
to the Vanguard Group.
"The rise in the S&P 500 is a virtual twin to the rise in
the total US stock market, so of course investors, and
especially index fund investors, who received their fair share
of those returns, feel wealthier," said John Bogle, Vanguard's
founder and former CEO, who started the first S&P index fund in
1975.
Rising stock-market values have boosted large companies'
pension funds also. These defined-benefit plans reported among
their best annual returns in 2013, dramatically closing funding
gaps owed by companies to these funds that had opened up because
of the collapse in stock market values during the financial
crisis. ID:
The stock market rally has helped repair state public
finances as well. In California, the state with the most
volatile income tax flows in the country, revenues for the last
fiscal year exceeded expectations. In Massachusetts, where the
rainy-day fund is tied to capital gains taxes, emergency
reserves have spiked to $1.36 billion, roughly the level in
2010.
The rally has also helped push global merger and take-over
activity to a seven-year high as chief executives have had
boardroom confidence to strike deals and have given private
equity funds a way to exit deals at profit through initial
public offerings.
The S&P 500 gains have also encouraged corporations to buy
buck vast amounts of their own stock, enabling them to increase
their earnings-per-share even though revenue growth has been
slow.
ONLY GAME IN TOWN
The S&P 500 has beaten its popular rival the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, which only includes 30 stocks. The
S&P500 index has risen 195 percent from its closing low in 2009,
while the Dow is up 161 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up
260 percent. The Dow saw a record closing high of 17,138.20
points on July 16 this year.
"I still have a Dow 10,000 hat in my office," said Jeff
Mortimer, director of investment strategy at BNY Mellon.
All 10 S&P 500 index sectors have more than doubled since
the 2009 low. For 2014, the index is up 8.1 percent, outpacing
major overseas markets as well as asset classes like gold
and Treasuries.
The Barclays US aggregate bond index is up 4.43 percent year
to date, while the MSCI International ACWI Price Index
, an index of global shares, has gained 5.4
percent. The S&P500 is also beating China and Japan's
stockmarket gains this year so far.
Still, individuals without substantial retirement funds may
have not been winners from the rally. Daily trading volume has
dropped from more than 8 billion shares a day in 2007 to less
than 6 billion now, with most of today's action coming from
large institutions, suggesting that individuals may have been
scared off by the financial crisis, missing the multi-year
rally.
"Americans are wealthier but bear in mind that the top 20
percent of American income earners own 90 percent of the
market," said Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at
Citigroup. "It does help the economy overall but may not help
all segments of demand."
Hedge fund performance has also trailed stock market returns
in the last two years. According to Levkovich, hedge funds have
trailed the S&P 500 index in every quarter running since the
second quarter of 2012, and for this year, the HFRX Equity Hedge
Index has gained just 0.7 percent. That actually augurs for more
gains later this year as hedge funds struggle to chase
performance.
Short sellers, who bet on market declines using borrowed
shares, have also been squeezed.
"Funds with any kind of short bias have had difficulty
keeping their head above water," said Frank Davis, director of
sales and trading at LEK Securities in New York. "They're trying
to act contrary to the market's movement, which has been
dramatically moving up."
