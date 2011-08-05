NEW YORK, Aug 5 S&P 500 futures erased early losses to turn positive on Friday, a day after U.S. stocks suffered their worst selloff since the middle of the financial crisis in early 2009 and ahead of the critical payrolls report.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 1.9 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 20 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 5.5 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)