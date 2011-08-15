NEW YORK Aug 15 The S&P 500 rose 2 percent while the Dow and Nasdaq extended gains in late trading on Monday. It was the third day of gains for the market after its recent sharpt sell-off.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 187.35 points, or 1.66 percent, at 11,456.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 22.01 points, or 1.87 percent, at 1,200.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 35.79 points, or 1.43 percent, at 2,543.77.

At its session high of 1,202.67, the S&P 500 was up 2.02 percent from its Friday close. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)