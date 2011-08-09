NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks rose late in a choppy session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq briefly above 2 percent, after the Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates low but cut its view of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 113.34 points, or 1.05 percent, at 10,923.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 18.58 points, or 1.66 percent, at 1,138.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.58 points, or 1.98 percent, at 2,404.27.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth)