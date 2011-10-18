NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stocks extended their gains on Tuesday as the S&P 500 index rose 2 percent.

Equities overcame what some saw as disappointing earnings from major financial companies, while positive European news became a trigger to rush into the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 200.56 points, or 1.76 percent, at 11,597.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 26.36 points, or 2.20 percent, at 1,227.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 41.82 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,656.74.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)