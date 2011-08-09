NEW YORK Aug 9 The S&P and the Nasdaq jumped more than 3 percent in a late rally on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates low but cut its view of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 286.12 points, or 2.65 percent, at 11,095.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 36.88 points, or 3.29 percent, at 1,156.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 90.31 points, or 3.83 percent, at 2,448.00.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)