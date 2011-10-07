NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks fell on Friday after ratings agency Fitch downgraded Spain's credit rating, unsettling investors already worried ahead of a European summit on Sunday that is aimed at shoring up the region's financial sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 16.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to 11,106.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 8.69 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,156.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slid 31.20 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,475.62. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)