NEW YORK Oct 4 The S&P 500 erased losses to turn positive and the Nasdaq was up more than 1 percent midday Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he was prepared to take more steps to help the fragile economic recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 63.15 points, or 0.59 percent, at 10,592.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.51 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,100.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 33.74 points, or 1.44 percent, at 2,369.57. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)