LONDON Oct 3 Shares in Tesco fell
sharply on Friday, with traders pointing to rumours on the FT's
Alphaville chatroom that a 3 billion pounds (4.82 billion US
dollar) rights issue was being considered among plans to revive
its fortunes.
A flurry of activity in Tesco shares saw their price fall by
as much as 4.5 percent, wiping off some 1 billion pounds off the
company's market value, before recovering to trade down 3
percent.
"We can say with a degree of certainty that a rights issue,
3 billion pounds-ish probably, is among the options being
considered," Financial Times UK equities reporter Bryce Elder
said in the chatroom.
The supermarket retailer has lost some 15 percent since it
warned of a 250 million pounds overstatement of first-half
profits last week.
Tesco declined to comment on the rumours.
Trading volume in the stock stood at around 83 percent of
the 90-day daily average, against 35 percent for the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index.
(1 US dollar = 0.6221 British pound)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright, Alasdair Pal, James Davey and
Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Francesco Canepa)