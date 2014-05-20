WELLINGTON May 20 Shares in New Zealand online auction site Trade Me Group Ltd fell to a two-year low on Tuesday, extending losses on concerns the company is losing market share as it struggles to expand its businesses.

Trade Me shares fell 3.2 percent to NZ$3.53, its lowest since April 2012, taking losses in the past week to more than 10 percent.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Matt Driskill)