NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. markets for stocks, options and other exchange-based derivatives will remain closed on Tuesday due to Hurricane Sandy, the top exchange operators said on Monday, when markets were also shut.

No decision had been made on whether to reopen on Wednesday, when the worst of the storm was to have passed the financial center of New York, according to NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq OMX and BATS Global Markets. "We intend to re-open our U.S. markets on Wednesday ... conditions permitting; updates will be provided tomorrow," the Big Board parent said in an email.