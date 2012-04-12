TORONTO, April 12 Toronto's main stock index edged higher after a wobbly start on Thursday, driven by firmer gold stocks and other materials shares after some encouraging remarks by U.S. and European policymakers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51.90 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,078.66. The index briefly turned lower shortly after the open.

(Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)