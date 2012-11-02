* Nonfarm payrolls data on tap
* Starbucks raises outlook, U.S. beats expectation
* S&P 500 up 0.1 pts, Dow down 6 pts, Nasdaq down 2.25 pts
NEW YORK, Nov 2 S&P 500 stock index futures were
little changed on Friday after Wall Street posted its best daily
rise in seven weeks and ahead of the last monthly jobs report
before the presidential elections next week.
* The S&P 500 had its best day since Sept. 13 on Thursday as
bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave
investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's
devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast.
* American employers likely added 125,000 jobs to their
payrolls in October, according to a Reuters survey of
economists. That would be up from 114,000 in September, but
less than needed to quickly lower the jobless rate.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 6
points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 2.25 points.
* European equities steadied on Friday but could test recent
two-week highs if U.S. payrolls data provides reassurance on the
health of the world's biggest economy. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.2 percent to 1,112.18 points.
* Asian shares rose to their highest in nearly two weeks
with risk appetite returning on signs a global recovery is
stabilizing, particularly in the United States and China.
* From New York City's Staten Island to the popular beach
towns of the Jersey Shore, rescuers and officials on Friday
continue to face widespread destruction wrought by superstorm
Sandy, mounting anger over delayed relief and fuel shortages,
and a rising death toll.
* Verizon may take another two weeks to restore
telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and
power outages knocked out services during Sandy, according to a
top executive at the company.
* Professional social network LinkedIn Corp beat
Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue targets, as
advertising rates increased and sales from its hiring services
nearly doubled.
* Starbucks Corp raised its profit forecast for the
current fiscal year after sales in its top market of the United
States beat expectations, giving the company optimism that has
eluded much of the U.S. restaurant industry in recent months.
* Newmont Mining Corp,, the world's second-largest
gold producer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
after a steep fall in production and a sharp rise in costs at
its big Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia.
* Among prominent U.S. companies reporting quarterly results
on Friday are media group McGraw-Hill, Chevron, energy
company Hess Corp and fashion group Ralph Lauren.