* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply weaker open
for equities on Wall Street on Friday, a day after the Nasdaq
ended more than 5 percent lower and the S&P 500
slipped 4.5 percent on rising recession fears.
* Futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1
and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were down by between 1.7 and 2.0
percent.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) releases at 1430
GMT its weekly index of economic activity for Aug. 12. In the
prior week the index read 127.9.
* Bank of America is cutting 3,500 jobs this quarter
according to an internal memo, as the biggest U.S. bank grapples
with its $1 trillion problem-loan portfolio and growing economic
concerns.
* Hewlett-Packard Co may spin off the world's
largest PC business, part of a series of moves away from the
consumer market, including killing its new tablet device and
buying British software company Autonomy Corp for as
much as $11.7 billion.
Autonomy shares surged 76 percent.
* China's vice president and heir apparent gave a ringing
endorsement of the resilience of the debt-ridden American
economy during a second day of talks with his U.S. counterpart
Joe Biden.
* Brent crude fell below $106 a barrel, extending the
previous session's plunge, on renewed fears of weak demand
following a slew of lacklustre data from the world's top oil
consumer, the United States.
* European shares extended the previous session's steep
decline on worries that major economies could be headed into
recession. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was last down 3.6 percent after falling 4.8 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day decline since March 2009.
* Gold hit a record high above $1,850 an ounce as
investors reached for the safety of bullion amid a worsening
economic outlook for the United States and concern about the
health of Europe's banks.
* The Nikkei stock average fell 2.5 percent for its
third straight day of declines, hurt by U.S. recession fears and
an earthquake that rattled northeast Japan in late trade, but
the benchmark managed to hold above lows marked earlier this
month.
