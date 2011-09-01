* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones DJc1 and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down 0.1 to 0.4 percent.

* The Labor Department releases at 1230 GMT first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Aug. 27. Economists forecast a total of 410,000 new filings compared with 417,000 in the prior week.

* Goldman Sachs and two other firms agreed with the New York banking regulator to end the practice known as robo-signing, in which bank employees signed foreclosure documents without reviewing case files as required by law, the Wall Street Journal said.

* Revised Q2 productivity and unit labor costs figures will be announced at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast productivity to drop 0.5 percent, versus a 0.3 percent fall in the preliminary Q2 report. Unit labor costs are expected to rise 2.4 percent compared with a 2.2 percent increase in the preliminary Q2 report.

* July construction spending data is due at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a rise of 0.2 percent.

* IBM is buying Toronto-based risk analytics software firm Algorithmics for $387 million in cash to enhance its financial services capabilities.

* The U.S. government on Wednesday sued to block AT&T Inc's $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, citing concerns it will harm competition in the wireless market and lead to higher prices.

* At 1400 GMT, the Institute for Supply Management releases its August manufacturing index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 48.5 versus 50.9 in July.

* Slumping export demand slowed factory activity in some of Asia's biggest economies in August, although China fared better thanks to solid domestic growth, a series of surveys released on Thursday showed.

* Resource-related stocks will be in focus as crude oil CLc1 prices fell 0.5 percent and key base metals prices were down 1.0 to 2.3 percent.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday after rising 5.2 percent over the previous three sessions. The index fell 10.6 percent in August.

* U.S. stocks closed out the worst month in more than a year on an up note on Wednesday, with sharp gains in the last several days still not enough to repair the damage from a U.S. credit downgrade and fears of a slide back into recession.

* The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 53.58 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,613.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.97 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,218.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,579.46. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Holmes)