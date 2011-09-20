* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 down 0.2
percent, the Dow Jones futures DJc1 down 0.1 percent and the
Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 up 0.1 percent at 0740 GMT.
* The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting
on interest rate policy. The Fed is expected to try to push
already low long-term interest rates even lower this week by
tilting towards longer-duration bonds in its portfolio, a move
known as Operation Twist.
* Samsung Electronics Co is considering legal
action to ban sales of Apple Inc's new iPhone, a source
familiar with the matter said, in what could be its strongest
step to defend against claims by Apple that the South Korean
company had copied its product designs.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week
ended Sept. 17 at 1145 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 1.3
percent.
* Standard & Poor's cut its unsolicited ratings on Italy by
one notch, a surprise move that sharply increases strains on the
debt-stressed euro zone and piles pressure on policymakers to
take more decisive action to resolve the crisis.
* International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink
its public sector to avoid running out of money within weeks, as
investors spooked by political setbacks in Europe dumped risky
euro zone assets.
* Bank of China, a big market-maker in China's onshore
foreign exchange market, has stopped foreign exchange forwards
and swaps trading with several European banks due to the
unfolding debt crisis in Europe, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts and
permits for August at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a 590,000
annualized rate for starts versus 604,000 in July, and a total
of 590,000 permits in August versus 601,000 in the prior month.
* Securities regulators have sent subpoenas to hedge funds
and other trading firms as they probe possible insider trading
before the U.S. government's long-term credit rating was cut
last month, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* Major companies reporting results include Oracle ,
ConAgra Foods , Adobe and Carnival Corp .
* At 125 GMT, Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of
department and chain store sales for September versus August. In
the prior period, sales rose 0.2 percent.
* U.S. trade officials will announce a major trade
enforcement action against China on Tuesday, according to an
advisory from the U.S. Trade Representative's office.
* U.S. reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings , which
rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill" agreement
with Validus Holdings , the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* President Barack Obama laid out a $3.6 trillion plan on
Monday to cut U.S. budget deficits partly by raising taxes on
the rich, but Republicans rejected it as a political stunt and
made clear the proposal had little chance of becoming law.
* UBS AG Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel
will seek a vote of confidence at a board meeting in Singapore
for plans to slash the investment banking division that caused a
$2.3 billion loss due to unauthorised trading, a Swiss newspaper
reported.
* European shares turned positive in early trade as
investors went bargain hunting following sharp falls in the
previous session. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.4 percent.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent after the
market reopened following a holiday on Monday.
* The Dow Jones industrial average on Monday dropped
108.08 points, or 0.94 percent, to 11,401.01. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index lost 11.92 points, or 0.98 percent, to
1,204.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 9.48
points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,612.83.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Holmes)