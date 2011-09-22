* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones DJc1
futures and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures down between 1.4 to 1.8
percent at 0923 GMT.
* After the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy faced
"significant downside risks" on Wednesday, investors will watch
the two-day Group of 20 meeting in Washington to see if there is
any further policy response in tackling the global slowdown and
euro zone debt crisis.
* Investors will also watch the U.S. weekly jobless claims
at 1230 GMT and the Federal Housing Finance Agency Home Price
Index for July at 1400 GMT for signs of growth as concerns grow
about the economy.
* In merger and acquisition news, United Technologies Corp
is acquiring aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp
in a $16.5 billion cash deal in what would be its largest
deal since 2000.
* In an abrupt shift in strategy, the United Auto Workers
union has focused its contract negotiations on Ford Motor Co
after talks stalled with Chrysler.
* FedEx Corp is expected to report higher quarterly
results than a year ago, but there are concerns by analysts that
full-year guidance could be cut due to the fragile economic
recovery.
* Bank of America Corp's divisional manager jobs
have been cut to 11 from 24 in a shake up by top Merrill Lynch
brokerage boss John Thiel.
* Exxon Mobil Corp might receive much less
compensation than the U.S. oil giant wanted from Venezuela for
the nationalization of its assets in 2007 after the energy
minister proposed a figure of $1 billion.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 3.8 percent on
Thursday on worries about global growth following the Federal
Reserve bleak economic outlook and a slowdown in China
manufacturing activity.
* Wall Street shares saw their worst drop in a month after
the Fed, with the Dow Jones industrial average dropping
2.5 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index losing 2.9
percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index falling 2
percent.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)