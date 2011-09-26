* Stock index futures pointed to a mixed opening for U.S. markets on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 down 0.2 percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures rising 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures down 0.4 percent at 0804 GMT.

* Chevron Corporation on Monday gave the go ahead for its A$29 billion ($28.4 billion) Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia, seeking to tap into growing Asian demand with its second LNG export project in the country.

* August U.S. new home sales figures will be released at 1400 GMT, while the Chicago Fed index for August is due at 1230 GMT.

* Boeing's long-awaited 'dream' machine became a commercial reality on Sunday when the first of its lightweight plastic-composites 787 Dreamliner aircraft was formally delivered to its first customer.

* Netflix Inc has won a deal to pipe Dreamworks Animation movies starting in 2013, the first time a major Hollywood studio has chosen Internet streaming over traditional pay TV, The New York Times said on Sunday.

* Combining two drugs from Novartis and Pfizer to treat post-menopausal women with a certain type of advanced breast cancer more than doubled the time they lived without their disease getting worse, study data showed on Monday.

* About 4,200 workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold's Indonesian mine, mainly contractors and non-union staff, have returned to work, allowing some mining to resume, but around 8,000 remain on strike, the firm's spokesman said on Monday.

* Alere Inc , the U.S. medical diagnostics firm involved in a 460-pence hostile takeover for Axis-Shield , lowered its acceptance threshold, as it looks unlikely that the U.S. firm will win over enough shareholders for a full takeover.

* An intensifying legal battle between Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc is expected to crimp growth at one of the fastest growing businesses of the Korean company, while threatening to worsen business ties with the firm's largest customer.

* Coca-Cola plans to invest close to $3 billion in Russia over the next five years as part of its strategy to build its presence in big and fast-growing emerging markets, Chief Executive Muhtar Kent told Reuters Insider television.

* Forecasts for third-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies have slipped to 13.7 percent growth from 17 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* After a weekend of being told by the United States, China and other countries they must get more aggressive in their crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up their 440 billion-euro ($595 billion) rescue fund.

* Europe's efforts to ramp up its fight against the euro zone debt crisis could potentially trigger credit rating downgrades in the region, a top Standard & Poor's official warned.

* The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday its inspectors would likely return to Athens this week after getting written assurances on a new wave of austerity measures announced by Greece to resolve the debt crisis.

* European shares pared early losses on Monday and turned positive as recently-hammered banks bounced back, eclipsing sharp losses in mining shares, hit by fears over a global economic slowdown. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent.

* On Friday the Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.19 points, or 0.35 percent, to 10,771.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.83 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,136.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 27.56 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,483.23. ($1=0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Greg Mahlich)