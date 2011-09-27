* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 up 0.93 percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures up 0.81 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures up 0.98 percent at 0900 GMT.

* European stocks were up more than 2 percent in morning trade, with banking stocks such as Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and BNP Paribas surging around 8 percent, on mounting expectation of more action from euro zone policymakers to stem the Greek debt crisis and help the European banks.

* Shares of Apple Inc suppliers rebounded on Tuesday after heavy losses in the previous session as investors remain confident of continued demand for the fast-selling devices of the California-based company. Apple shares traded in Frankfurt were up 2.3 percent.

* Boeing Co expects to reach "cash breakeven" on each 787 Dreamliner this decade, Chairman and Chief Executive Jim McNerney said on Monday.

* Motorola Solutions Inc is being investigated by U.S. regulatory authorities on whether the company paid bribes to win business in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Bearish bets on major U.S. exchanges rose in the first half of September, suggesting investors added positions as the market declined. Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 4.2 percent in the first half of September, the exchange said on Monday. Short bets on the New York Stock Exchange increased 5.5 percent.

* On the macro front on Tuesday, investors awaited the Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index for August, the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for July, September consumer confidence, as well as the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's September indexes on area manufacturing and service sectors.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday as sentiment swung toward hope that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks.

* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 272.38 points, or 2.53 percent, to end at 11,043.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 26.52 points, or 2.33 percent, to finish at 1,162.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 33.46 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 2,516.69.

* The CBOE Market Volatility index fell 5.4 percent but remains more than 20 percent higher for the month. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sophie Walker)