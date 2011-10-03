* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall
Street on Monday after steep declines in the previous session,
with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1
and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down 0.6-0.9 percent.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases at 1400 GMT
its September manufacturing index. Economists expect a reading
of 50.5 versus 50.6 in August.
* Chipmaker Intel Corp is to acquire mobile
navigation software maker Telmap, the chief executive of the
Israel-based company said on Sunday.
* The Commerce Department releases August construction
spending figures at 1400 GMT. Economists predict a drop of 0.3
percent, compared with a 1.3 percent fall in July.
* Barclays and Bank Of America are looking
to sell their stakes in apartment company Archstone, a source
familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* President Barack Obama may send to Congress as early as
Monday three long-stalled free trade agreements with South
Korea, Panama and Colombia, a senior administration official
said on Saturday.
* Oracle chief executive Larry Ellison unveiled new
all-in-one data centre products as the world's No.3 software
maker steps up its move into hardware. [IDF:nS1E78S1HX]
* Eastman Kodak shares lost more than half their
value on Friday after the company hired a law firm well-known
for bankruptcy cases, triggering speculation the photography
pioneer could file for bankruptcy.
* China's factory activity picked up in September for a
second month in a row and export orders strengthened, offering
reassurance that the world's second-largest economy can weather
global economic turmoil.
* European shares were 2.4 percent lower on Monday
morning after draft budget figures showed Greece would miss a
deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package,
showing drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be
enough.
* European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said on
Monday it is unrealistic to expect an increase in Europe's
bailout fund beyond what was agreed in July, but that he is open
to schemes that would allow leveraging to expand capacity.
* U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of
the 2008 credit crisis, crippled by Europe's debt debacle, a
U.S. credit downgrade and a sputtering global economy.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 240.60
points, or 2.2 percent, to 10,913.38 on Friday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 28.98 points, or 2.5 percent, to
1,131.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 65.36 points,
or 2.6 percent, to 2,415.40.
