* U.S. equities were expected to steady on Friday after
sharp gains in the previous session, with futures for the S&P
500 SPc1 staying flat, for the Dow Jones DJc1 gaining 0.08
percent and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 falling 0.07 percent.
* The Labor Department will release at 1230 GMT the
employment report. Economists forecast that a total of 60,000
jobs were created in September compared with no new jobs in
August. The unemployment rate is seen at 9.1 percent, a repeat
of the August rate.
* The Commerce Department releases at 1400 GMT wholesale
inventories for August. Economists predict inventories to rise
0.5 percent versus a 0.8 percent increase in July.
* At 1430 GMT, Economic Cycle Research Institute releases
its weekly index of economic activity for Oct. 1. In the prior
week the index read 121.9.
* The Federal Reserve issues at 1900 GMT August consumer
credit. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast consumer credit
to rise $7.75 billion versus a $11.97 billion increase in July.
* The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate will vote
next Wednesday on three long-delayed trade deals with South
Korea, Panama and Colombia, congressional leaders said.
* The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged on
Friday, holding off from tapping its depleted policy arsenal for
now although fears of a global recession and Europe's debt
crisis are clouding the outlook for the fragile economy.
* Credit agency Moody's cut its ratings on British banks
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday and
said it expected the UK government would have to continue to
support the country's systemically important financial
institutions.
* On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares rose 0.7 percent after the European Central
Bank's offer on Thursday to help struggling banks. Japan's
Nikkei average rose 1 percent.
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day in a row on Thursday. The
Dow Jones industrial average gained 183.38 points, or
1.68 percent, to 11,123.33. The S&P 500 gained 20.94
points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,164.97. The Nasdaq Composite
gained 46.31 points, or 1.88 percent, to 2,506.82.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mike Nesbit)