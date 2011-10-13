LONDON Oct 13 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower start on Wall Street on Thursday, with
futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones DJc1 futures and
Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down 0.04-0.3 percent at 0915 GMT.
* Earnings are in focus, with JPMorgan the first of
the U.S. big banks to release third-quarter results. Analysts
expect profits were likely to be squeezed by weak loan demand
and low lending rates.
* Google is reporting third-quarter earnings and
investors will be looking to see how the slowing economy is
impacting its advertising business.
* In economic news, weekly U.S. jobless claims is due at
1230 GMT, with economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a
total of 405,000 new filings compared with 401,000 in the prior
week.
* The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve Sept. 20-21
meeting released on Wednesday said officials could take more
decisive steps to bolster a flagging economy and discussed the
possibility of launching a fresh round of bond purchases.
* Apple won another legal victory in its global
patent war with Samsung Electronics' after a court
temporarily banned the sale of Samsung's latest computer tablet
in Australia.
* A person familiar with the matter said there was no merit
in a report on Wednesday that Akamai Technologies Inc
was close to being acquired by Google Inc .
* Research In Motion , the maker of the
BlackBerry smartphone said email and instant messages may not be
cleared until Thursday morning on the U.S. East Coast.
* Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter, that DuPont Co is seeking buyers for its
polyester-film joint venture as well as its powder-based paint
business.
* Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
has agreed to buy Rolls-Royce Holding share of
the International Aero Engines consortium in a $1.5 billion
deal.
* The CEO of AOL Tim Armstrong has been pushing the
idea of a sale to Yahoo to top shareholders, which
could see the company save $1.5 billion, according to sources
with knowledge of the discussions.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.8 percent after hitting a nine-week closing high on
Wednesday after weaker than expected Chinese trade data stokes
global growth concerns, with miners the biggest losers.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after political parties in
Slovakia reached an agreement on ratifying a plan to boost the
powers of the euro zone's rescue fund.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.90 percent,
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1 percent and the
Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 0.84 percent.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike
Nesbit)