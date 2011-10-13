LONDON Oct 13 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones DJc1 futures and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down 0.04-0.3 percent at 0915 GMT.

* Earnings are in focus, with JPMorgan the first of the U.S. big banks to release third-quarter results. Analysts expect profits were likely to be squeezed by weak loan demand and low lending rates.

* Google is reporting third-quarter earnings and investors will be looking to see how the slowing economy is impacting its advertising business.

* In economic news, weekly U.S. jobless claims is due at 1230 GMT, with economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a total of 405,000 new filings compared with 401,000 in the prior week.

* The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve Sept. 20-21 meeting released on Wednesday said officials could take more decisive steps to bolster a flagging economy and discussed the possibility of launching a fresh round of bond purchases.

* Apple won another legal victory in its global patent war with Samsung Electronics' after a court temporarily banned the sale of Samsung's latest computer tablet in Australia.

* A person familiar with the matter said there was no merit in a report on Wednesday that Akamai Technologies Inc was close to being acquired by Google Inc .

* Research In Motion , the maker of the BlackBerry smartphone said email and instant messages may not be cleared until Thursday morning on the U.S. East Coast.

* Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that DuPont Co is seeking buyers for its polyester-film joint venture as well as its powder-based paint business.

* Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp has agreed to buy Rolls-Royce Holding share of the International Aero Engines consortium in a $1.5 billion deal.

* The CEO of AOL Tim Armstrong has been pushing the idea of a sale to Yahoo to top shareholders, which could see the company save $1.5 billion, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.8 percent after hitting a nine-week closing high on Wednesday after weaker than expected Chinese trade data stokes global growth concerns, with miners the biggest losers.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after political parties in Slovakia reached an agreement on ratifying a plan to boost the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.90 percent, Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 0.84 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)