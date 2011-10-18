* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 down 0.1 percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures down 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures down 0.1 percent, at 0829 GMT.

* European stocks were down 0.8 percent in morning trade, extending the previous session's retreat as Moody's warning on France's triple-A credit rating outlook, easing Chinese growth and disappointing IBM earnings rattled investors.

* IBM's quarterly results failed to impress investors used to a robust showing from the tech bellwether, sparking worries over lacklustre corporate IT spending. Its shares traded in Frankfurt were down 4.6 percent.

* Moody's warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much.

* China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009 -- with GDP rising 9.1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, down from 9.5 percent in the previous quarter -- although the data showed core domestic drivers of growth remained solid.

* On the macro front, investors awaited September's Producer Price Index, while on the earnings front a flurry of results from companies including Apple , Intel , Goldman Sachs , Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson were expected.

* U.S. plane maker Boeing Co on Tuesday predicted more sales cancellations for its delayed Dreamliner 787, after a Chinese airline scrapped 24 orders, but said the overall order book for the new long-range aircraft remained strong.

* U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister caused investors to fear Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not come fast enough.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 246.58 points, or 2.12 percent, at 11,397.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 23.72 points, or 1.94 percent, at 1,200.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 52.93 points, or 1.98 percent, at 2,614.92.

* The VIX is a 30-day risk forecast of stock market volatility conveyed by S&P 500 index options; it generally moves inversely to the S&P benchmark. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Hulmes)