* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open for
equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500
SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1
up 0.2-0.3 percent.
* General Electric Co is expected to post an 11
percent rise in earnings per share, reflecting improved results
at its large energy operation and strong demand from
fast-growing economies including China.
* Other companies announcing results include Honeywell
International and Verizon Communications .
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for Oct. 14 at 1430 GMT. In the prior
week the index read 120.2.
* U.S. Senate Republicans and Democrats rejected each
other's economic stimulus bills on Thursday, underscoring their
inability to craft a bipartisan solution on job creation before
next year's elections.
* China is set to show the world that its currency policy
begins and ends at home, slowing down the yuan's appreciation to
shield exporters from a global economic downturn and show U.S.
lawmakers they cannot push the pace of reform.
* U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy cleared the biggest
hurdle to its long-running ambitions to buy Australia's
Macarthur Coal after the target's major shareholder,
China's Citic Resources, backed its $4.9 billion ($5 billion)
bid.
* Duke Realty Corp said it will sell its suburban
office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone Group
for $1.08 billion.
* Exxon Mobil Corp's refining complex in Singapore
has suffered a power outage, industry sources said on Friday. It
was unclear when the outage started and which units have been
affected.
* European shares rose 0.8 percent on Friday, after
losses in the previous session, on hopes decisions to resolve
the region's debt crisis would emerge from meetings held by
European leaders by Wednesday.
* France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday
that European leaders would discuss a global solution to the
crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a
second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 37.16
points, or 0.32 percent, at 11,541.78 on Thursday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 5.51 points, or 0.46 percent,
at 1,215.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.42
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,598.62.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)