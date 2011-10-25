LONDON Oct 25 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 up 0.2 percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures down 0.1 percent at 0925 GMT.

* Earnings news will be a focus, with Amazon.com Inc , 3M and United Parcel Service among companies reporting results.

* On Monday, Texas Instruments said a drop in demand for its chips due to economic weakness would see revenue come under further pressure this quarter.

* Netflix Inc shares fell 27 percent in extended trading on Monday after the top video rental company said it lost more customers than anticipated.

* Economic news will include the U.S. CaseShiller home price index due at 1300 GMT and U.S. Consumer confidence and U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing figures at 1400 GMT.

* In corporate news, Morgan Stanley has sold its mortgage-servicing business SCI Services Inc to Ocwen Financial Corp .

* Intel Corp is working with suppliers and manufacturers to lower the cost of its new ultrabook slim PCs and expects them to account for 40 percent of the consumer PC market by the end of next year.

* Nearly 35 percent of News Corp shareholders voted against the re-election to the board of James Murdoch, casting doubt over whether he has the credibility and support to succeed father Rupert as head of the media empire.

* European shares edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by oil companies as earnings from BP and BG Group beat analysts' expectations.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 991.10 points at 0923 GMT.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by record results from Caterpillar as well as a slew of merger activity in the healthcare and technology sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.9 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.3 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)