LONDON Oct 26 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open for equities on Wall Street on
Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow
Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 up 0.6 to 0.8
percent.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1100 GMT
Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Oct. 21 versus
the prior week. The mortgage market index read 633.1 and the
refinancing index was 3,396.1 in the previous week.
* Ford reports quarterly results and the market is
expecting a profit of 45 cents per share, down from 48 cents per
share one year ago from the No. 2 U.S. automaker, whose
executives are likely to discuss its outlook for sales and its
new labor pact with the United Auto Workers.
* Other companies announcing results include Visa ,
WelllPoint , Nasdaq OMX and ConocoPhillips
.
* Boeing Co also reports and may shed light on some
of its plans to ramp up production rates on commercial aircraft
programmes. Its profit is expected to decline to $1.10 per share
from $1.12 per share.
* The Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes its first paying
passengers on Wednesday, showing off a carbon-composite design
its maker says is lighter, more economical to fly and more
comfortable than its metal rivals currently plying the airways.
* The Commerce Department releases at 1230 GMT September
durable goods orders data. Economists expect a 0.9 percent drop
in durable goods orders compared with a 0.1 percent decrease in
August.
* The Commerce Department releases new home sales for
September at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a total of 300,000
annualized units compared with 295,000 units in August.
* Prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro
zone debt crisis at a summit on Wednesday look dim, with deep
disagreement remaining on critical aspects of the potential
agreement, including how to give the region's bailout fund
greater firepower.
* Amazon.com Inc shocked investors with a far
weaker-than-expected outlook for the crucial holiday season
quarter as it spent heavily on its new Kindle Fire tablet
computer. The stock tumbled 18 percent in extended trading.
* After the bell on Tuesday, shares in McKesson Corp
, F5 Networks Inc and Panera Bread Co
were up 2.1 percent, 4.8 percent and 7.2 percent respectively
after the companies announced results. However, Broadcom Corp
was down 6.6 percent, while Dreamworks Animation Skg
Inc was down 7.2 percent.
* European shares rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday,
buoyed by earnings news, although investors remained cautious on
concerns the summit of European Union leaders would not come up
with a strong enough package of measures to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis.
* On Tuesday the Dow Jones industrial average lost
205.18 points, or 1.72 percent, to 11,708.44. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 24.96 points, or 1.99 percent, to
1,229.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 61.02
points, or 2.26 percent, to 2,638.42.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Erica Billingham)