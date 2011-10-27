* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow
Jones DJc1 futures and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures rising 1.5 to
1.8 percent at 0905 GMT.
* European policymakers struck a deal to ease the euro zone
debt crisis, which will see private bondholders of Greek debt
accept a 50 percent loss on their investment and the region's
rescue fund be leveraged to 1 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).
* Investors will eye third-quarter U.S. GDP at 1230 GMT,
with a Reuters survey forecasting a 2.5 percent annual pace of
growth, compared with a 1.3 percent annual rate in the second
quarter.
* Other macroeconomic news investors will watch include U.S.
Weekly Jobless Claims and the Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing
Index for September both at 1230 GMT, while September U.S.
pending home sales is at 1400 GMT.
* Earnings will be a focus, with results from firms
including Exxon Mobil , Dow Chemical , Colgate
Palmolive , Hershey , Avon and Procter &
Gamble .
* In corporate news, Research in Motion has been
sued by consumers in the United States and Canada for the
service outage that hit BlackBerry devices across the world
earlier this month.
* A government watchdog agency said the U.S. Treasury
department after making great efforts to help Wall Street banks
free themselves from the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP)
should do more to help small banks exit TARP.
* The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter, that American International Group plans
to sell about half its stake in AIA Group Ltd , the
Asian life insurer it took public last year.
* European shares jumped to a 12-week high on Thursday after
euro zone leaders struck a deal to ease the region's debt
crisis, led by banking shares.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.4 percent at
1,007.59 points at 0905 GMT.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after plans emerged from the
EU summit, with the Dow Jones industrial average up 1.4
percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rising 1.1
percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index gaining 0.5
percent.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)