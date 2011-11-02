LONDON Nov 2 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open for equities on Wall Street on
Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow
Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 up 0.6 to 1 percent.
* The Federal Reserve looks set to take a breather from
monetary stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial
market turbulence heightens the chances of action later.
* At 1815 GMT, the Federal Reserve's Chairman Ben Bernanke
will hold a media briefing following the two-day meeting of the
Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases Weekly Mortgage
Market Index for the week ended Oct. 28 versus the prior week at
1100 GMT. The mortgage market index read 664.0 and the
refinancing index was 3,546.7 in the previous week.
* Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc releases at 1130 GMT its
report on job cuts for October. Challenger reported 115,730
layoffs in September.
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted lower
third-quarter net profit that beat profit estimates as strong
European sales helped offset a lack of launches in its U.S.
generics drug business.
* Automatic Data Processing (ADP) releases its October
employment report at 1215 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect 101,000 jobs were created in October versus 91,000 new
jobs in September.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it is offering an early
preview of its Black Friday deals starting Wednesday and will
also hold an early holiday sale beginning Saturday.
* MF Global Holdings Ltd failed to protect customer
accounts by keeping them separate from its own funds, said a top
U.S. exchange regulator, another shock for commodity markets
scrambling to contain fallout from the brokerage's bankruptcy.
* U.S. banks have not done enough to ensure they are well
capitalized, and getting back to a system where retail and
investment banking are separated would be attractive in terms of
reform, Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund
PIMCO, said on Tuesday.
* Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold said on Tuesday
that production and processing rates at its strike-hit Grasberg
nine in Indonesia have fallen below levels needed to meet
fourth-quarter sales targets.
* On the earnings front, Kraft Foods announces
results. Its profit is seen at 55 cents per share, up from 47 a
year earlier. Other companies posting results include Mastercard
Comcast , Time Warner , News Corp
and Devon Energy .
* European stocks rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday as
hopes the Federal Reserve may offer hints of further measures to
boost the U.S. economy overshadowed brewing concerns over the
euro zone debt crisis and helped shares bounce after a two-day
sell-off.
* Greece's prime minister won the backing of his cabinet on
Wednesday to hold a referendum on a 130 billion euro bailout
package but will find the stunned euro zone leaders who
engineered the deal last week harder to convince.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after investors were
blindsided by a surprise call for a Greek referendum on an EU
bailout plan, casting doubt on the sustainability of the recent
market rally.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 297.05
points, or 2.48 percent, to 11,657.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 35.02 points, or 2.79 percent, to 1,218.28.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 77.45 points, or 2.89
percent, to 2,606.96.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)