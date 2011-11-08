* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 up 0.4
percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures up 0.3 percent, and Nasdaq 100
NDc1 futures up 0.5 percent at 0905 GMT.
* European stocks were up 1.5 percent in morning trade, as a
raft of good corporate earnings helped eclipse concerns over the
finances of Greece and Italy.
* Italy, the third-biggest economy in the euro zone and the
world's eighth-largest, faces a crucial vote on public finance
in parliament on Tuesday. The centre-left opposition said it was
preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would
bring Berlusconi down even if he should survive Tuesday's vote.
* Hewlett-Packard is looking to sell Palm's webOS
mobile software platform, a deal that could fetch hundreds of
millions of dollars but less than the $1.2 billion that HP paid
last year, four sources close to the matter said.
* Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher on
Monday said his support for the Fed's decision last week to
continue efforts to push down borrowing costs does not mean he
is a convert to the need for more easing.
* Morgan Stanley said a group of investors had
accused it of selling defective mortgage bonds contained in more
than $6 billion of trusts, signaling that it may face litigation
over its involvement.
* Dynegy Holdings, a unit of energy producer Dynegy Inc
, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, according to
court documents.
* U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session
slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift
with the latest headlines from Europe.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.22
points, or 0.7 percent, at 12,068.46. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 7.89 points, or 0.6 percent, at 1,261.12.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.10 points, or 0.3
percent, at 2,695.25.
