LONDON Nov 18 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100 up 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

* Deutsche Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext confirmed on Friday plans to sell equity-option businesses across Europe and to give rivals access to a major derivatives clearinghouse, in an effort to win support for their $9 billion merger from antitrust regulators.

* The U.S. economy is gaining steam as factories produce more cars and slowing inflation relieves pressure on spending power, putting the country on a stronger footing to resist an economic storm gathering over Europe.

* The Conference Board releases at 1500 GMT its report on October leading economic indicators. Economists forecast a 0.6 percent increase compared with a 0.2 percent rise in September.

* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly index of economic activity for Nov. 11. In the previous week the index read 122.3.

* H J Heinz Co will report quarterly earnings, and some analysts expect the maker of ketchup, Ore-Ida potatoes and other condiments to outperform its peers, due to the large portion of sales it derives from emerging markets. Wall Street has priced in a profit of 80 cents per share, up from 78 cents per share in the same period a year ago.

* The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd's broker-dealer unit won court permission to distribute $520 million of cash, providing relief to customers whose accounts have been frozen since it went bankrupt.

* Shares in Blue Coat Systems were up 13.4 percent after the bell on Thursday as it reported results. However, Salesforce.com Inc fell 7.4 percent after its results.

* Japan's Nikkei stock average slid below 8,400 to its lowest level in more than a month after surging bond yields in euro zone nations spooked investors and fuelled fears of tightening global credit conditions. The index was down 1.2 percent.

* Italy's new government has announced far-reaching reforms in response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher, and brought tens of thousands of Greeks onto the streets of Athens.

* European shares were down 0.7 percent on Friday, extending a decline from the previous session, on mounting worries that borrowing costs in several euro zone countries are unsustainably high.

* On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.71 points, or 1.13 percent, to 11,770.88. The S&P 500 lost 20.73 points, or 1.68 percent, to 1,216.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.62 points, or 1.96 percent, to 2,587.99. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Will Waterman)