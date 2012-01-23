(Corrects day to Monday, from Wednesday, in 11th paragraph)

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 , the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

* U.S. gas producer Apache is to buy privately owned oil and gas company Cordillera Energy Partners III in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.85 billion to expand its acreage of oil and petroleum liquid fields.

* News Corp is considering bidding for Turkish group Calik Holding's media assets ATV and Sabah, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores , said on Monday it would invest over 500 million pounds ($776 million) this year, opening 25 new stores and three depots and creating up to 5,000 jobs.

* CSX, the No. 2 U.S. railroad operator, reports results. It is expected to post higher profit driven by auto and metals shipments.

* Texas Instruments is expected to report weak fourth-quarter results due to broad-based soft demand. Since the company already warned that the fourth quarter would be weak, the focus will be on its guidance for the first quarter.

* Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International releases at 2130 GMT its book-to-bill ratio for December. In November, the ratio was 0.83.

* Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, is expected to report a sharply higher quarterly profit, and will be watched for any indication of how the U.S. hydraulic fracturing market is holding up.

* Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.

* France and Germany will call on Monday for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the real economy being choked off, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* European shares were flat on Monday as investors dumped shares in defensive sectors, offsetting a rally in banks.

* U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with Google's disappointing report.

* The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.8 percent higher, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Erica Billingham)