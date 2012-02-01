* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.6 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.4 percent at 0938 GMT.

* European stocks were up 1.3 percent in morning trade, led by buoyant banking shares such as Societe Generale and UniCredit, helped by renewed expectation of a Greek debt deal and after better-than-expected Chinese data.

* Amazon.com will be in the spotlight after it warned of a possible first-quarter operating loss following a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, a sign the online retailer will keep spending heavily on expansion at the expense of short-term returns. Amazon shares traded in Frankfurt were down 6.9 percent.

* On the economic front on Wednesday, investors were awaiting the monthly ADP U.S. national employment report, due at 1315 GMT, seeking clues as to Friday's key non-farm payroll report. Aside from that, January's U.S. ISM report and December U.S. construction spending data will both be unveiled at 1500 GMT.

* Facebook was expected to submit paperwork to regulators on Wednesday for a $5 billion initial public offering and has selected Morgan Stanley and four other bookrunners to handle the IPO, sources told IFR.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels until late 2014 undercut what little confidence Main Street investors had in the markets, Charles Schwab Corp's chief executive said.

* Broadcom posted quarterly adjusted earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and its first-quarter revenue forecast reassured investors who sent its shares up 3 percent in after-hours trading.

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a third-party provider of freight transport, posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed estimates, hurt by lower margins at its trucking business.

* Boston Properties, a real estate investment trust that owns high-end office buildings, posted earnings that nearly doubled when it recorded charges for the early extinguishment of debt and the repurchase of senior notes.

* Hard-drive maker Seagate Technology said unit shipments should jump nearly a third this quarter, even though worldwide inventories remain squeezed as its suppliers' factories recover from last year's floods in Thailand.

* Suncor Energy, Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said fourth-quarter profit rose 10 percent, helped by higher oil prices.

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's biggest bank by assets, posted a 39 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, hurt by a tax asset write-down and weak lending at home.

* Fortinet posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong sales of its network security products, sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trading.

* Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent months.

* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.81 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,632.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.60 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,312.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.90 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,813.84.

* The S&P 500 triggered a bullish technical signal, known as a "golden cross", as its 50-day average ticked above its 200-day average. The signal indicates a shift in mid-term momentum and usually means gains in the index six months down the road. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)