* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 , the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.2 to 0.5 percent.

* The Conference Board releases its employment trend index for January at 1500 GMT. In the previous report, the index read 104.3.

* General Motors aims to raise its profit margin to 10 percent over the next few years, up from the current margin of about 6 percent, Daniel Ammann, chief financial officer, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

* On the earnings front, profit at Yum Brands is expected to rise to 74 cents per share, from 63 cents per share, in the restaurants operator's quarterly report.

* Other U.S. companies reporting results include Hasbro , Humana, Pioneer Natural Resources, Dun and Bradstreet Corp and Anadarko.

* NYSE Euronext plans to focus on smaller deals and returning capital to its shareholders after its failed $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

* Rockwood Holdings Inc announced major expansion to double its lithium production capacity.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks at 1400 GMT on "Inflation Targeting in the U.S." before the Union League Club of Chicago.

* European shares fell 0.5 percent after hitting six-month highs in the previous session, with investors worried about whether Greece can avoid a messy default.

* Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in Athens over implementing reforms.

* Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.1 percent to close at a three-month high on Monday.

* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 156.82 points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 19.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 1,344.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 45.98 points, or 1.61 percent, to 2,905.66. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Erica Billingham)