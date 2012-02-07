* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a dip at the open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.06 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.05 percent at 1030 GMT.

* Greek leaders faced crunch talks on Tuesday to secure a new bailout and avoid a chaotic debt default, caught between European Union demands Greece accepts painful reforms now and a national strike against more austerity. Prime Minister Lucas Papademos negotiated through most of the night with Greece's EU and IMF lenders.

* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from a companies including Coca Cola Co, Lincoln National Corp and Walt Disney.

* European shares were down 0.5 percent early, after disappointing earnings reports from UBS and Alfa Laval and as Greek debt negotiations dragged on.

* Swiss bank UBS predicted further weakness in investment banking after a restructuring of the business failed to prevent an earnings hit from the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the global economy.

* ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast an improvement in the first half after a weak end to last year, with a clear pick-up in North America but still concerns about Europe. The company, which makes around 7 percent of global steel, said shipments would return to the level seen at the start of last year and its mining output would continue to grow.

* Oracle rejected a potential $272 million award against SAP over copyright infringement allegations, opting for a new trial after a U.S. judge slashed over $1 billion from a previous verdict.

* General Motors sold 246,654 vehicles in China in January, down 8 percent from a year earlier. It attributed the declined to fewer shopping days during the Lunar New Year which fell in January this year.

* Coca-Cola aims to double net revenue to more than $200 billion by 2020 from $100 billion in 2010, Jacob Robbins, managing director of the global sweeteners unit of the group, said on Tuesday.

* Taiwan smartphone maker HTC's forecast of much lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue sent its shares down by the 6.9 percent maximum on Tuesday, with attention turning to how models due for release this month may help turn around its fortunes.

* BP said it was preparing "vigorously" for lawsuits related to its Gulf of Mexico oil spill, due to start later this month, as it unveiled a rise in fourth-quarter earnings boosted by higher oil prices and one-off gains.

* Toyota Motor raised its full-year profit forecast more than a third as it cuts costs, trims spending and expects Japanese government schemes to boost sales, though the guidance was still some way below market expectations.

* Brent crude oil rose above $116 per barrel to a six-month high on Tuesday as threats from Iran to ban exports to some European states stoked supply concerns.

* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17.10 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,845.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,344.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.67 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,901.99. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)