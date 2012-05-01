LONDON May 1 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a broadly flat open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones little changed at 1101 GMT and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.1 percent.

* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in the euro zone. The index closed down 5.45 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,397.91 on Monday, taking its losses for April to 0.8 percent.

* Earnings will remain in the spotlight, with Pfizer, Biogen, Legg Mason and CBS Corp among the many companies reporting first quarter results.

* Investors will be watching the U.S. ISM manufacturing index for April at 1400 GMT, which is forecast to ease to 53.0 from 53.4, with some economists seeing risks of an even weaker print after some soft regional surveys.

* U.S. auto sales in April, also due, are expected to remain on pace with the previous month, continuing the momentum that boosted demand for new vehicles in the first quarter to its highest rate in four years.

* The diary also includes public appearances from Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker and Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Charles Plosser, among others.

* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp showed "wilful blindness" about the scale of phone-hacking at its News of the World tabloid, for which Murdoch and his son James should take responsibility, a British parliamentary report said on Tuesday.

* Bank of America Corp is planning to cut up to 400 jobs in its investment banking, corporate banking, and sales and trading units, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Oil held above $119 a barrel on Tuesday as economic expansion in China helped counter a sluggish U.S. economy and bubbling euro zone debt crisis that could depress demand for fuel.

* With many major European and Asian markets closed, volumes may be lower than usual. In Britain, the FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent despite a fall in BP following results. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)