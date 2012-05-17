PARIS May 17 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.25 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.29 percent at 0809 GMT.

* European stocks were down 0.4 percent in morning trade while the euro hovered near four-month lows as investors shunned risky assets, rattled by Greece's escalating crisis and fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies.

* Limited Brands Inc will be in focus after the parent of the Victoria's Secret lingerie store chain posted a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view. But its shares fell 3.5 percent in late trade after its forecast for the current quarter fell short of expectations.

* Apple Inc will struggle to cut its reliance on rival Samsung Electronics for component supplies, analysts and industry sources said on Thursday, despite speculation that it has begun reducing its use of Samsung memory chips.

* Internet company AOL Inc, which has been engaged in a long-standing proxy fight with Starboard Value, urged shareholders to vote against the activist hedge fund's slate of board nominees.

* An experimental lung cancer pill being developed by Pfizer Inc showed promise in delaying worsening of the disease, according to preliminary results from a midstage study.

* General Motors Inc's decision to stop advertising on Facebook may be a wake-up call for the No. 1 social network, but advertising executives say it's far too early to know if the site will take off as an advertising platform. "There's a lot of potential but it's not a slam-dunk," said Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising agency.

* The U.S. telecommunications regulator is expected to announce plans on Thursday to set aside spectrum to connect wireless medical devices for more convenient health monitoring.

* Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.

* HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said it cut costs by $2 billion after one year of a 3-year turnaround plan, and is on target to meet its return on equity and other financial targets.

* Activision Blizzard Inc and arch rival video game company Electronic Arts Inc have settled a lawsuit in which Activision accused two former executives of breaking their employment agreements to develop games for EA.

* Adding Johnson & Johnson's advanced prostate cancer drug, Zytiga, to hormone therapy before surgery has been shown for the first time to eradicate tumors in some men with high-risk forms of the disease.

* U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone.

* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.45 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,598.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 5.86 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,324.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.72 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,874.04. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)