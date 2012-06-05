* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1-0.3 percent.

* Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded energy company, is considering exporting liquefied natural gas from the United States, CEO Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release at 1145 GMT chain store sales for the week ended June 2. In the previous week, sales fell 0.5 percent.

* The United States will overtake Russia as the world's biggest natural gas producer in 2017, but it will still need imports to feed a voracious appetite, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.  * Redbook releases its retail sales index of department and chain store sales for June at 1255 GMT. In the previous month, sales fell 0.9 percent.

* The Institute for Supply Management releases its May non-manufacturing index at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a reading of 53.5, a repeat of the April number.

* Global sales of luxury goods should rise 7 percent a year through 2014, buoyed by a still-growing Chinese market and barring any major economic crises, Boston Consulting Group forecast on Tuesday.

* The value of U.S. hotel deals for the first five months of 2012 came to $5.1 billion, down from $6.4 billion a year earlier, research from Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels indicated as attendees at a New York hospitality industry conference said they expected more hotel transactions this year.

* European equities rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday, with investors lured by beaten-down valuations and expectations that global policymakers could soon act to stimulate economic growth. The UK market is closed for a holiday.

* Finance chiefs of the Group of Seven leading industrialised powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone debt crisis on Tuesday in a sign of heightened global alarm about the threat posed by strains inside the 17-nation monetary union.

* The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after recent sharp losses, though worries about the European debt crisis and weaker U.S. data kept investors wary of equities.

* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.11 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,101.46 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,278.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,760.01. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)