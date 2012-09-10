PARIS, Sept 10 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Monday following last
week's rally, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.29
percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq
100 futures down 0.26 percent at 0752 GMT.
* European stocks were down 0.3 percent in morning trade,
trimming the previous week's brisk gains, as lower-than-expected
Chinese macro data offset expectations of further stimulus
measures.
* Weak Chinese trade data on Monday underlined the
likelihood of more Beijing-backed spending to deal with the
damage done to the domestic economy by firms cutting production,
inventories and imports in the face of anaemic global demand.
Imports fell 2.6 percent on the year in August, confounding
expectations of a 3.5 percent rise. Exports grew 2.7 percent,
below forecasts for a 3 percent rise in a Reuters poll.
* The Federal Reserve looks set to launch a third round of
bond purchases this week to try to drive borrowing costs lower
and breathe more life into an economy that is not growing fast
enough to lower unemployment. Despite political opposition and
some internal dissent, economists said a weak report on jobs
growth for August was likely enough to convince the U.S. central
bank a looser monetary policy was needed.
* Investors were also focusing on a number of events
expected in Europe during the week, including Germany's
constitutional court ruling on the legality of the euro zone's
permanent financial rescue fund.
* Commodity-related shares will be in the spotlight on
Monday, after Glencore laid out its revised $36 billion
all-share bid for Xstrata, warning it would not improve
the terms again as it outlined a fresh offer that made some
concessions to recalcitrant shareholders.
* Oil major BP is in talks to sell some of its Gulf
of Mexico oil fields to Plains Exploration & Production Co for
roughly $7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on
Sunday, as the U.K. oil firm looks to raise money to pay for
damages from the 2010 oil spill.
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn slammed Navistar
International Corp for naming a new chief executive
without consulting large shareholders, and urged the company to
offer four board seats to shareholders immediately.
* The U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell most of its
stake in insurer American International Group Inc,
making the government a minority investor for the first time
since it rescued the company in the depths of the financial
crisis four years ago.
* Goldman Sachs and private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners Ltd have proposed a debt-for-equity swap for
CVC's Australian television network Nine, two sources said on
Monday, a deal that would wipe out CVC's equity and pass control
to its lenders.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is considering smaller bonuses
for CEO James Dimon and other executives while Citigroup Inc
is also rethinking executive pay structure, both eager to
placate investors after management miscues this year, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday,
closing out their best week since June as a sharply
disappointing jobs report only fueled expectations that the
Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 14.64
points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,437.92.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,136.42.