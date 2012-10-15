US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat ahead of Fed minutes
LONDON Oct 15 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, mirroring gains in Europe. Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 were up 0.3 to 0.7 percent.
* European shares rose 0.5 percent in early trade, reversing the previous session's dip, as hopes Spain will request a bailout eclipsed investors' worries about the corporate earnings season.
* Spain could ask for financial aid from the euro zone next month and if it does the request would likely be dealt with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a bailout for Cyprus in one big package, euro zone officials said.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases retail sales figures for September at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.8 percent rise, compared with a 0.9 percent increase in August.
* Amazon.com Inc, the world's largest Internet retailer, is in advanced talks to buy the mobile chip business of Texas Instruments, Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Monday.
* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a reading of -4.55, compared with -10.41 in September.
* Citigroup Inc announces results on Monday after earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co sparked concern about shrinking profit margins for big lenders despite both reporting stronger-than-expected profits. That led U.S. stocks to wrap up their worst week in four months on Friday.
* The Commerce Department issues Business Inventories figures for August at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a rise of 0.5 percent, versus a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month.
* Shares in Italy's Fiat Industrial fell 0.7 percent on Monday after its U.S. unit CNH said it rejected the terms of a proposed merger between the two companies.
* Sales growth in the global luxury market will slow this year to 5 percent from 13 percent in 2011 at constant exchange rates as Chinese customers rein in their spending and concerns about the global economy take their toll, a study by Bain & Co together with Italian luxury goods trade body Altagamma said.
* Benign inflation in September showed China has scope to ease policy even as evidence mounts that earlier pro-growth measures are gaining traction, reducing the pressure on policymakers to act as a once-a-decade leadership transition approaches.
* The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,328.85 at the close. But the S&P 500 fell 4.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish at 1,428.59. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 5.30 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,044.11.
