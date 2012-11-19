PARIS Nov 19 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.46 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.4
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.47 percent at 1021
GMT.
* Asian and European stocks climbed and German government
bond prices fell as investors were encouraged by an improving
outlook for talks to resolve an imminent fiscal crunch in the
United States.
* Leading U.S. lawmakers expressed confidence on Sunday that
they could reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" even as they
laid down markers on taxes and spending that may make any
agreement more difficult.
* Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc
said it will buy privately held cloud networking company Meraki
for $1.2 billion in cash as part of its cloud and networking
strategy.
* General Motors Co. and its local partners,
intensifying competition in China in the no-frills car market,
on Sunday formally opened another plant for its low-cost Baojun
brand.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is taking its first legal step
to stop months of protests and rallies outside Walmart stores,
targeting the union that it says is behind such actions.
* Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $360 million to the
brokerage estate of Lehman Brothers to resolve a dispute over $1
billion in collateral that the investment bank was forced to
post in the days leading up to its bankruptcy in 2008.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is expected to
announce this week that it will acquire a 49 percent stake in
the YES Network from the New York Yankees baseball team and its
partners, in a deal that would value the sports channel at $3
billion, a person with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
* Online financial services company E*Trade Financial Corp
will shut down its British brokerage business as the
company shifts focus back to its core U.S. operations, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
decision.
* On the macro front, investors awaited data on existing
home sales for October, due at 1500 GMT. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a 4.75 million annualised unit total, a repeat
of the September annualised total. Investors also eyed the
November housing market index, due at 1500 GMT.
* Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to
steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on Friday,
though the gains were not enough to offset the week's losses.
* The Dow Jones industrial average added 45.93
points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,588.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 6.55 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,359.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.19 points, or 0.57
percent, to 2,853.13.