LONDON Nov 27 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

* Market sentiment improved after Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement late on Monday on reducing Greece's debt in a breakthrough to release urgently needed loans to keep the near-bankrupt economy afloat.

* The Commerce Department releases October durable goods orders at 1330 GMT. Economists expect a 0.6 percent fall in orders in October, against a 9.8 percent rise in September.

* ConocoPhillips' partners in Kazakhstan's Kashagan field have 60 days to exercise pre-emption rights to prevent India's ONGC Videsh from buying an 8.4 percent stake in the project held by the U.S. company, the Indian firm's managing director said.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended Nov. 24 at 1245 GMT. In the previous week, sales fell 0.3 percent.

* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for November at 1355 GMT. In the prior period, sales were unchanged.

* Standard & Poor's releases its S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for September at 1400 GMT. Economists expect an adjusted 20 city index to rise 0.4 percent, versus a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

* Europe is preparing to follow the United States in delaying the introduction of stricter rules on bank capital, while it lobbies for a rethink of the U.S. stance, EU sources said.

* However, the head of the Basel Committee at the Bank of International Settlements told Reuters on Tuesday that the introduction of stricter capital rules for banks will go ahead as planned on Jan. 1.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index for October at 1330 GMT. The index read 93.4 in the prior month.

* Conference Board releases November consumer confidence at 1500 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 73.0, compared with 72.2 in October.

* The Federal Housing Finance Agency issues its Home Price Index for September at 1500 GMT. In the prior month, the index rose 0.7 percent.

* European stocks rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, recovering after weakness in the previous session.

* U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after posting their best week in over five months as investors reacted to a lack of visible progress in budget deficit discussions in Washington.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to 12,931.76. The S&P 500 Index dropped 6.99 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,402.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed less than a point at 2,966.75.